Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Shares in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CABA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,968,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after buying an additional 246,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $315.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

