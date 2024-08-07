Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Morphic were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Morphic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,213,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,831,000 after purchasing an additional 300,958 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 427.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 182,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Stock Performance

MORF stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.49. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $59.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MORF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $557,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,787.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $557,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,787.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $2,451,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,210.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,018,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Profile

(Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

