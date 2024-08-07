Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 686 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

