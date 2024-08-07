Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 3,800 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.84. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

