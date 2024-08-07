Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FOX were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its position in FOX by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

