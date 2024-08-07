Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,966 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 162,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,148,000 after acquiring an additional 327,002 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 591,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 27.2% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 530,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 113,587 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMI stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

