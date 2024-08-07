Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $675,000 Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 178,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MP Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MP Materials by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 614,088 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Up 4.3 %

MP opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 2.22. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Get Our Latest Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.