Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MOS shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

