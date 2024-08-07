Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,503 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,959.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,373,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

