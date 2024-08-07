Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,550 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,267,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after buying an additional 1,700,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Eventbrite by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 710,548 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,156,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after buying an additional 302,912 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 674.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 848,461 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 1,827.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 876,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 830,568 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of EB stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.34. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EB shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

About Eventbrite



Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

