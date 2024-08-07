Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $927,000 Investment in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,350,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,958,000.

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -109.26%.

CDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

