Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 7,129.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MGE Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MGEE opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. Equities analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

