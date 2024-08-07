Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 2,077 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,006 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -45.61 and a beta of -3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

