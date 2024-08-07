Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases Shares of 37,800 Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 25.24 and a quick ratio of 25.24. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 3,484.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

