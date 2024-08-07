Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases Shares of 9,698 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $85.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.26. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.38.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

