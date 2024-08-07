Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Henry Schein Stock Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.