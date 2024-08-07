Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,907 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

