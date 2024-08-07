Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 22,700 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,132.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 4.5 %

JBLU opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.