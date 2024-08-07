Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 231 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DaVita were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in DaVita by 41.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the first quarter worth $1,521,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $136.99 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average is $133.03.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

