Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,681 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,408 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 271.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 136,797 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $6,289,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

