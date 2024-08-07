Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 475 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,450 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $198,409,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $112,914,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,267.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 289,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.41.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

