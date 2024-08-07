Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 580 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $687,880. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Globe Life stock opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

