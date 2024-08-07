Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 686 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,765.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

