Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,666 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 124,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

RNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $767,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,248.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,478 shares of company stock worth $16,278,190 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNA opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

