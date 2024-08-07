Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stake Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDY opened at $406.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.69.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.57.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

