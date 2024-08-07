TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TIXT. William Blair downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut TELUS International (Cda) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.65.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TIXT opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $324.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

