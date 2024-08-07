Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $47.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEM. Northwestern University bought a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $18,294,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth approximately $54,289,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

