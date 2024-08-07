Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Trading Down 14.2 %

NYSE:TDC opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. Teradata has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after purchasing an additional 377,761 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Teradata by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,673,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,834,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teradata by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,489 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Teradata by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,486,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 159,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $54,332,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.