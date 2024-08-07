Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Northland Securities

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Northland Securities from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Teradata from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teradata

Teradata Stock Performance

Teradata stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after purchasing an additional 377,761 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Teradata by 14.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,673,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,834,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teradata by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,948,000 after buying an additional 116,489 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 12.1% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,486,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after buying an additional 159,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,332,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.