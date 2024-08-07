Terex Co. (TEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Terex has raised its dividend by an average of 74.7% annually over the last three years. Terex has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Terex to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

NYSE TEX opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.57. Terex has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,995.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

