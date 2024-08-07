Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERNGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ TERN opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -0.37. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,221.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Earnings History for Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

