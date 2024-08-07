The Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years. Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 26,315 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,003,360.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,674,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,485,090.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,416,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,003,360.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,674,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,485,090.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,586 shares of company stock worth $19,570,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.