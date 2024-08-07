The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Bruno Pietracci Sells 38,653 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $293.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,139 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

