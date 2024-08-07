The Graph (GRT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $62.94 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $62.94 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Graph Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,799,706,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,548,531,509 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

