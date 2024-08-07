The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 28,383 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $112.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

