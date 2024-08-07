The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $654.0 million-$694.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.2 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.32 million, a PE ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $31.23.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 13.42%. On average, research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

