The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 589 ($7.53) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s previous close.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.66) to GBX 589 ($7.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

TPFG opened at GBX 462.22 ($5.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £288.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2,101.01 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 439.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The Property Franchise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 255 ($3.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 467.59 ($5.98).

(Get Free Report)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.