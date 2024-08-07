The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 589 ($7.53) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.66) to GBX 589 ($7.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.
