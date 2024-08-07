The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.55 Per Share

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SAIN opened at GBX 505.98 ($6.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.91. Scottish American Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 448.50 ($5.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 540 ($6.90). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 513.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 507.09. The firm has a market cap of £902.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.93 and a beta of 0.65.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

