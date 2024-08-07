The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.55 Per Share

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAINGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Scottish American Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON SAIN opened at GBX 505.98 ($6.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.91. Scottish American Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 448.50 ($5.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 540 ($6.90). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 513.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 507.09. The firm has a market cap of £902.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.93 and a beta of 0.65.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN)

