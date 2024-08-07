Theta Fuel Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.37 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $365.54 million and $8.37 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00036581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,639,363,898 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

