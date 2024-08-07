Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Up 13.3%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22). 117,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 151,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.61.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

