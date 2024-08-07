Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $158.17

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $158.17 and last traded at $158.17, with a volume of 23960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.02.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.50. The firm has a market cap of $228.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

