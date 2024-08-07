Traeger’s (COOK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of COOK opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $296.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Traeger has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $6.18.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,428,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,120,684.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 304,660 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Traeger by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 805,546 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Traeger by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 398.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the first quarter worth $118,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

