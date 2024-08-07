Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 472,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Transcat worth $52,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities lowered Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk cut Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $176,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $176,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Jenkins sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $756,410.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,094.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,084. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.23. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.45 and a 12-month high of $147.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Transcat’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

