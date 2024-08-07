Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.36

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.36 and traded as high as C$15.95. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$15.88, with a volume of 166,993 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cormark increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcontinental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.08.

The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.36.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

