TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 2,958 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $156.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -459.12 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $171.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

