TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.18% of TriCo Bancshares worth $63,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $28,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TCBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.