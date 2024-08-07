Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.670-2.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Trimble also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.
Trimble Stock Performance
TRMB stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. Trimble has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Trimble
About Trimble
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trimble
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Lucid Group Stock Gains Traction, But Its Stock Price Won’t
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Promising Small-Cap AI Stocks for the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.