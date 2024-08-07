Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.670-2.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Trimble also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.

TRMB stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. Trimble has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

