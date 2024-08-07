TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TrueBlue in a report on Monday, June 17th.

TrueBlue Trading Down 24.4 %

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,624 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

