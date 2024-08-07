Truist Financial Increases EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $190.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGP

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EGP opened at $182.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average is $173.73.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.