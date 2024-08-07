Tucows (TCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 490.14%.

Tucows Price Performance

Shares of TCX stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Tucows has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $242.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.